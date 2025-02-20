Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.