Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56 ($0.70).

LON LLOY traded up GBX 3.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 65.90 ($0.83). The stock had a trading volume of 646,157,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,169,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.37 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 67.60 ($0.85). The stock has a market cap of £39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £69,554.16 ($87,522.54). 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

