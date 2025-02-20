Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Declines By 5.5%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,320.0 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

Shares of eDreams ODIGEO stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in France, northern and southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, Liligo.com, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services.

