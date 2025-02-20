Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Declines By 5.5%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,320.0 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance
Shares of eDreams ODIGEO stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.
About eDreams ODIGEO
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than eDreams ODIGEO
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.