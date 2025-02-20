Sidoti Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Hold

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $50.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

