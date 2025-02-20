Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 16.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) were up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,939,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 215,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

