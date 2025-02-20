Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Reports Results of Special Stockholder Meeting

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a leading biotechnology company, recently held a special meeting of its stockholders on February 19, 2025. The purpose of the meeting was to vote on proposals outlined in the Company’s definitive proxy statement. The meeting saw the participation of a significant number of stockholders.

At the meeting, a total of 2,537,024 shares of the Company’s common stock were eligible to vote. Out of these, around 2,028,305 shares were present at the meeting or represented by proxy. This figure represented approximately 80.0% of the total shares entitled to vote, thereby constituting a quorum.

The key proposals that were voted on during the Special Meeting included:

1. Merger Proposal: This proposal aimed to adopt the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated December 22, 2024, involving Singular Genomics Parent, LLC Inc. and Saturn Merger Sub, Inc. The merger, which would result in the Company becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent, required the affirmative vote of the majority of outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock. The Merger Proposal was approved with 2,023,327 votes for, 3,933 against, and 1,045 abstentions.

2. Adjournment Proposal: This proposal sought to adjourn the meeting to a later date if necessary to solicit additional proxies for the Merger Proposal. The Adjournment Proposal, requiring the affirmative vote of the majority of votes cast, was approved with 2,005,261 votes for, 20,400 against, and 2,644 abstentions. However, due to sufficient votes being received, adjournment was deemed unnecessary.

In conclusion, Singular Genomics Systems’ stockholders decisively approved both the Merger Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal during the Special Meeting. The Company looks forward to proceeding with the merger as part of its strategic growth plans.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was represented by Dalen Meeter, the Chief Financial Officer, who signed the report on behalf of the Company on February 19, 2025.

