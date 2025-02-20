Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Releases Earnings Results

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 137.89%.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

Shares of SGLY opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Singularity Future Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

