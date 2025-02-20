Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Releases Earnings Results

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Singularity Future Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 137.89%.
Singularity Future Technology Price Performance
Shares of SGLY opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Singularity Future Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.
Singularity Future Technology Company Profile
