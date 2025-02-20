SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49), Zacks reports. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SPNT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,581. SiriusPoint has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

