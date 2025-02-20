Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.29 and last traded at C$14.38. Approximately 66,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 114,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.47.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$848.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.95%.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

