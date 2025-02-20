SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. SLM has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,292.50. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth about $623,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 177,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 68,642 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

