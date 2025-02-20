SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 159.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,694,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,905 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,483 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,884 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,959,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,474,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after buying an additional 340,729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

