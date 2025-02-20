SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 53,796 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 293.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

DIS stock opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.