SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $76.08 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

