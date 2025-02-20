SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 3,407 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.