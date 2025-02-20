SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 6,261 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

