SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $102.63. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $87.76 and a twelve month high of $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.331 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

