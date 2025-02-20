Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.87. 88,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,316.75. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

