S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 3.7% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $542.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.06 and a 200-day moving average of $508.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

