SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.5% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

