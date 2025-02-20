SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.88 and last traded at $92.61, with a volume of 11371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

