SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.6% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 257.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,938 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

