SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Raised by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 9.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $52,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $123.94 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

