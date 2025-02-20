Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.520-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.510-1.550 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.80. 2,311,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,712. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,070,304.26. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

