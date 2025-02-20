SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $420,660.80 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,377. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average of $186.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $218.61.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
