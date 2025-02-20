SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $420,660.80 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,377. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average of $186.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $218.61.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.