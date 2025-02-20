Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Shares of SYRE opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,801,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after buying an additional 1,177,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,609,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 762,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 89.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 711,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.