Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SYRE opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,801,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after buying an additional 1,177,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,609,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 762,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 89.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 711,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.