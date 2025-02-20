STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Director Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 50,000 Shares

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.6 %

STAG opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

