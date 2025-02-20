Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

