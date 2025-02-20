State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,619 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NCLH opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
