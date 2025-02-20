State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

