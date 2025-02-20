State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.02 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.77.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

