State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,360 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,431,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

