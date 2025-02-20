State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Reliance were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Reliance by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:RS opened at $293.77 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.98 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

