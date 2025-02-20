Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 12,661 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after buying an additional 1,121,941 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,239,000 after buying an additional 146,868 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,922,000 after acquiring an additional 85,317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

