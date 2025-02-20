Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys 1,522 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 826,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after acquiring an additional 720,010 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

