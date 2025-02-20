Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

