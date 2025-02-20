Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $205.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

