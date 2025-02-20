Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $124.27. 771,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average is $154.21. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $206.07.

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.