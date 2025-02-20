Steven Michael Sells 4,528,847 Shares of Red Hawk Mining Limited (ASX:RHK) Stock

Red Hawk Mining Limited (ASX:RHK – Get Free Report) insider Steven Michael sold 4,528,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$5,434,616.40 ($3,439,630.63).

The company has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Red Hawk Mining Limited operates as an exploration and development company. The company explores for iron ore, vanadium, and titanium deposits. It focuses on developing its 100% owned principal asset, Blacksmith iron ore project consisting of mining lease 112 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

