StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $329.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $28.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,579.33. This represents a 36.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 122,034 shares of company stock worth $2,797,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
