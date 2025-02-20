Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $354.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.75 and a 200 day moving average of $301.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $659.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $357.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

