Sunpointe LLC Buys 18,212 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after buying an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,900,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 416,013 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

