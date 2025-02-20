Sunpointe LLC Has $352,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sunpointe LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after acquiring an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in RTX by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after acquiring an additional 490,109 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

