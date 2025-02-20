Sunpointe LLC Increases Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cameco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Cameco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.