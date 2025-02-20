Sunpointe LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,635 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,765,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,052,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,477,000 after purchasing an additional 451,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,017,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 286,912 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $374.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

