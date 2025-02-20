Sunpointe LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

