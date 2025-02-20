Sunpointe LLC Takes $318,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.20. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

