Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company.

Talen Energy stock opened at $248.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.70. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $258.03.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

