TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 467,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

