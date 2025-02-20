Telomir Pharmaceuticals Unveils Promising Results in Mitigating Oxidative Stress for AMD Treatment

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO), a frontrunner in age-reversal research, disclosed significant results from a recent preclinical investigation regarding its primary compound, Telomir-1, on human retinal cell lines. The study exhibited Telomir-1’s capacity to notably diminish oxidative stress induced by exposure to copper and iron, common contributors to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and various retinal ailments.

The examination aimed to evaluate Telomir-1’s effectiveness in alleviating oxidative stress in human retinal cell lines, particularly focusing on Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) accumulation due to copper and iron exposure. Results indicated a substantial rise in ROS levels following copper and iron exposure, intensifying oxidative stress and cellular harm.

Telomir-1 administration led to a marked reduction in ROS elevation, curbing oxidative damage at the cellular level. Remarkably, Telomir-1 exhibited robust ROS moderation properties at low concentrations, implying a regulatory impact beyond mere metal chelation. These findings hint at Telomir-1’s potential therapeutic uses in AMD and other retinal conditions linked to oxidative stress.

Telomir is embarking on studies using AMD disease models to further gauge Telomir-1’s in vivo efficacy, laying the groundwork for future clinical advancements. These models aim to evaluate Telomir-1’s protective effects against retinal degeneration.

This document was signed by Erez Aminov, the Chief Executive Officer of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in adherence to the mandates of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on February 18, 2025.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

