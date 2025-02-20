Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBWI. Barclays increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

BBWI opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

